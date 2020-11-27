Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,547,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $508.31 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $567.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total transaction of $6,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,222,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,558 shares of company stock valued at $24,289,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

