Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equinix were worth $12,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $693.54 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $741.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $12,223,358. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

