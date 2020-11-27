Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Lumentum worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lumentum by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $306,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.