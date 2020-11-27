Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twilio were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWLO opened at $305.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.70.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.54, for a total transaction of $4,890,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $639,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,954 shares of company stock worth $52,114,062. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

