Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 572.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays cut shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWA opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

