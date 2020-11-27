Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 228.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,475,000 after buying an additional 124,078 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG opened at $603.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.83 and a 200-day moving average of $470.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.63.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 72,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $508.35 per share, with a total value of $36,668,302.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total transaction of $727,420.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,296 shares of company stock worth $77,583,154 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

