Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baidu were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $1,660,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Baidu by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $151.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

