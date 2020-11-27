Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 195.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 334,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,657,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,812,000 after buying an additional 245,595 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Kroger by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 15.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.