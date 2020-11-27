Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $6.57 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,377 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,789,000 after buying an additional 898,764 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 187,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 31,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USB opened at $44.68 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

