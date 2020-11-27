Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $13.19 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Catalent were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond grew its position in Catalent by 43.3% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Catalent by 70.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $159,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,858 shares of company stock valued at $18,387,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

