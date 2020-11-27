Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $12.82 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

