Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $109,550,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 106.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,146 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 379.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,715,000 after acquiring an additional 760,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 95.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,262,000 after acquiring an additional 586,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMS. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,620 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $99,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,332.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,680 shares of company stock valued at $347,704. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

