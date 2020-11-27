Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 10,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

KSU stock opened at $189.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.27. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

