Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seagen were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seagen by 140.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after purchasing an additional 243,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 105.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Seagen by 255.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Seagen by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $165.45 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.95.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,351 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $2,234,307.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $567,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,888 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,774. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

