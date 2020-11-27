Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 107.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,860 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Ryanair worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 239.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $109.65.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

