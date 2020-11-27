Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $147.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

