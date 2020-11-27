Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yum China were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Yum China by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Yum China stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

