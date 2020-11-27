Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 17.6% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,321,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $322.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.81 and its 200-day moving average is $307.07. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

