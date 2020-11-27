Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,830 shares of company stock worth $36,323,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

