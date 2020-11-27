Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 75,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 17,074 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 225.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 78,928 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. FBN Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.11.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $297.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $298.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,713,587.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total value of $3,102,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.