Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 49,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $95.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

