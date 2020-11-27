Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,234 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

