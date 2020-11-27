Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 12,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Zendesk worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $41,546.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,515 shares of company stock worth $11,547,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $134.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -85.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $135.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.42.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

