Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.28% of MGM Growth Properties worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 516.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 7.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

