Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 294.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,735 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Match Group were worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Match Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Match Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Match Group by 126.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,674. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.62, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.