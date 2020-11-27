Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JD.com were worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

NASDAQ JD opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

