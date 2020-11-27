Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 82,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.