Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESRT. Citigroup raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -964.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $14.31.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 15,258,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,382,000 after purchasing an additional 251,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,571,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,962 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 7,809,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,372 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,910.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,743,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

