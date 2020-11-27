Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.
Shares of EARN stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
