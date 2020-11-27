Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of EARN stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.