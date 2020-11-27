Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EFC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

EFC opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $665.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.15. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 227.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 496.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

