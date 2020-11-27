Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,993,000 after purchasing an additional 629,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,484,000 after purchasing an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after purchasing an additional 274,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $144.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $115.92 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

