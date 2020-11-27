Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,096 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $33,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $144.75 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

