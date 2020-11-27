Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Electromed by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Electromed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Electromed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.