Elders Limited (ELD.AX) (ASX:ELD) Insider Sells A$1,325,560.50 in Stock

Elders Limited (ELD.AX) (ASX:ELD) insider Mark Allison sold 120,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$10.98 ($7.84), for a total transaction of A$1,325,560.50 ($946,828.93).

Mark Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Mark Allison sold 112,457 shares of Elders Limited (ELD.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.50 ($8.21), for a total value of A$1,293,255.50 ($923,753.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$9.25.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Elders Limited (ELD.AX)’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. Elders Limited (ELD.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

About Elders Limited (ELD.AX)

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Network, Feed and Processing, and Other segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services.

