Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.56 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00009235 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $26.97 million and $1.02 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001803 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002836 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000223 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001918 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Elastos is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

