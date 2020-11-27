Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Boosted by Mirova

Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 51,053 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,839,061.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,077,951.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 422,704 shares of company stock valued at $34,299,719. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.