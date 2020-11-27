Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.84. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 26.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

