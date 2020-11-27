easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 816.20 ($10.66).
easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 847.42 ($11.07) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 593.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 616.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.
easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.
