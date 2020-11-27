easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 816.20 ($10.66).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 847.42 ($11.07) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 593.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 616.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,977.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

