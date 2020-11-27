e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $816,043.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $158,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,671. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 539,876 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,593,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after buying an additional 916,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after buying an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.