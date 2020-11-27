Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynex Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Dynex Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynex Capital from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $411.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

