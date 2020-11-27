Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Up 5.2%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.27. Approximately 2,382,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,781,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 136.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 849,111 shares in the company, valued at $38,481,710.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $298,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 48.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,220,000 after buying an additional 9,749,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,144 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,951,000 after acquiring an additional 702,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

