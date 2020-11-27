Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Dyadic International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of DYAI opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 542.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

