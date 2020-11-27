DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984,581 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.52% of DXC Technology worth $69,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,074 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in DXC Technology by 127.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,692,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 948,502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 45.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,966,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,939,000 after acquiring an additional 921,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in DXC Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after acquiring an additional 634,692 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

DXC stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

