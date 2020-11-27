Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 187.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,808 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.91% of Dunkin’ Brands Group worth $61,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $106.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dunkin’ Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

