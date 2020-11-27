Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,494,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after acquiring an additional 114,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.