DubaiCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,020.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $739,253.68 and approximately $2,020.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00014679 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00007079 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002144 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.