Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Domtar from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UFS upgraded Domtar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.08.

UFS opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 194.88 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Domtar by 16.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter valued at about $628,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Domtar by 4.7% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

