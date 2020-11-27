Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 6.3% Higher

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $37.71. Approximately 320,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 608,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 3.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $332,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Domo by 4,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

