Dollarama’s (DLMAF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLMAF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.74.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

