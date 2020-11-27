DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $33,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $224.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.32. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -198.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.74.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.